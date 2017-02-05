Aamir Khan to start shooting for Thugs of Hindostan in May 2017

While speaking to a couple of journalists (including Bollywood Hungama’s Faridoon Shahryar) at the success party of Dangal in Mumbai yesterday, Aamir Khan informed that he shall start shooting for Vijay Krishna Acharya’s ‘Thugs Of Hindostan‘ in May this year. Aamir has been training hard for the film and he looked lean and fit in traditional Indian attire. Mr Khan excitedly spoke about the second Paani Cup . It was very apparent that this was a subject extremely close to his heart. He said that this year he and his Paani Foundation will cover far many more Talukas in Maharashtra than last year. Aamir also informed that all the Marathi channels will actively spread awareness about this initiative.

Dangal success party was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. It was wonderful to see the industry veterans like Asha Bhosle ji, Rekha ji and Mr Danny Denzongpa who are rarely seen at film events, grace the occasion with their presence. In an era when films in a competitive streak celebrate success parties on the third day of the release, more as a PR stunt rather than being anywhere near the box office ‘success’, Dangal‘s success party has a different relevance. The team comprising of Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Siddharth Roy Kapoor have created history by notching the highest box office collections in India ever and that too at the time when the impact of Demonetisation was still being palpably felt. The film went from strength to strength and has had a prolonged stay in the cinema halls. It is not the end of the story. As per reports from reliable sources, Dangal will also witness a historic release in the lucrative Chinese market. Aamir is extremely popular in China with ‘3 Idiots‘ and ‘PK‘ doing phenomenal business. China has over 25000 screens and ‘Dangal‘ is expected to witness a bigger release in China than what it has done in India. In other words, ‘picture abhi baakhi hai’.

The Dangal success party stood out for its simplicity. It was held in the lawns of Taj Lands End hotel in Bandra, Mumbai. Live musicians played instrumental versions of the classics of 1960s and 70s. The air was charged with personalised one to one interactions. In other words, time well spent.