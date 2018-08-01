Aamir Khan announces the second edition of India’s biggest script contest

Following an unprecedented response to the first edition of the ‘Cinestaan India’s Storytellers Script Contest’, one of the jury members actor Aamir Khan today announced the second edition of what is India’s biggest script contest. The first edition saw close to 4000 entries from across the country. The contest has proved to be a huge boost for writers and has incentivized good content what with a whopping prize money of Rs. 50 lakh for the winners, the prize for the best script being Rs. 25 lakh. Copyright remains firmly with the writer, and there are no other strings attached. Not just that, the contest offers a very attractive opportunity for the shortlisted writers to showcase their script for studios and production houses.

Aamir Khan said, “Last year when we announced the Cinestaan India’s Storytellers Script Contest, it was an attempt to give an opportunity to budding writers. Given the outstanding response we have got from writers from across the country, I am happy to announce that we will be having a second edition of the contest. We hope that through this contest we are able to reach out to all those who want an opportunity to write a film script.”

Says Rohit Khattar, Chairman of Cinestaan Digital, “I would like to thank all the Writers who participated in Cinestaan India’s Storytellers Contest. Our aim was to nurture writing talent in our country and we were astounded by the response of almost 4000 applicants. While the cash prizes may have been partial incentive, I have no doubt that it was the goodwill and credibility of our amazing Jury that further encouraged the participants. I would really like to thank Aamir, Anjum, Juhi and Raju for their unwavering support and commitment of time towards this initiative. Thanks to Anjum, especially, for the extra hours and guidance given as the Chairman of the Jury and to my incredible team, who are still wading through the great screenplays. Delighted to take this forward next year too.”

Noted writer and contest jury chairperson Anjum Rajabali added, “We have been overwhelmed by the response to the contest. We are currently in the process of shortlisting the scripts. The entire process is extremely transparent. This contest has been a booster shot that was needed to catapult writing for Indian cinema to the next level. I am very happy that a second edition has been announced.”

Well known filmmaker Raju Hirani who is also on the jury says, “This is a wonderful opportunity for writers and I am happy to be a part of the second edition of the contest. I am looking forward to hearing the story pitches of the writers who have been shortlisted and then go through the final scripts. As a filmmaker I am excited at the prospect of discovering fresh story ideas and writing styles coming from different parts of the country through these scripts.”

Actor Aamir Khan, director Raju Hirani, and screenwriters Juhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Rajabali were on the jury for Cinestaan India’s Storytellers Script Contest and will continue to be on the jury for the second edition as well. Launched by Cinestaan Digital Pvt. Ltd. (Cinestaan.com), Cinestaan India’s Storytellers is India’s biggest Script Contest to date. The best script shall be awarded a prize of Rs.25 lakh. The total cash prize for this contest is Rs.50 lakh. Some of the best scripts will be curated to be part of the Cinestaan Script Bank – a treasure trove that Studios & Production Houses can delve into and then directly liaise with the writers, who often ﬁnd it difﬁcult to get their voice across.

The contest was launched on October 15 last year. The scripts are currently being evaluated by the jury the results will be announced in October later this year at an event where all the jurors will be present.

