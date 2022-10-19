The Batman actress Zoë Kravitz has been credited as a co-writer on two tracks of Taylor Swift’s upcoming album Midnights, the 10th studio album coming out this Friday, October 21.

Zoë Kravitz credited as co-writer on two songs in Taylor Swift’s Midnights album out October 22

According to NME report, Kravitz has co-written tracks titled “Karma” and “Lavender Haze”. The album will feature the single “Anti-Hero” as well as a collaborative song with Lana Del Rey called “Snow On The Beach.”

The 13-track album is set to be released October 21, with the full song list revealed October 18 along with the co-writers. Swift co-wrote 11 out of the 13 songs with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. The song “Vigilante Shit” is the sole track Swift alone wrote.

As per the report, Swift recently revealed that an episode of Mad Men inspired the title for the Kravitz co-written “Lavender Haze.” The meaning behind the song was decoded in a new video by Swift, who said that she happened upon the phrase while watching the iconic TV show.

“I happened upon the phrase ‘Lavender Haze’ when I was watching Mad Men and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool,” she said. “And it turns out that it was a common phrase that was used in the ’50s where they would just describe being in love. Like, if you were in the ‘Lavender Haze,’ that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful.”

Also Read: BLACKPINK’s Rosé dines out with Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Zoë Kravitz in Paris, see photos

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.