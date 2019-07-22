WHOA! Sara Ali Khan becomes the face of Vivo’s upcoming S series range of phones

Sara Ali Khan has made a big name for herself in the industry with her impeccable performances in both her movies, Kedarnath and Simmba. Being just two films old, Sara has made her place in a lot of fans’ hearts. With a couple of films in her kitty, Sara has already become the face of a few well-known brands, making her one of the most popular new-age actresses.

Along with brands like Fiama, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Veet, Sara will now be the face of Vivo’s upcoming S series range of smartphones. The advertising campaign for the same is expected to commence in August and the brand is thrilled to have her on board. The director of brand strategy for Vivo India, Nipun Maurya says that the new range is made to be a style benchmark and packed with powerful features; nobody reflects these aspects but Sara. Their intention to make Bollywood celebrities is to show their commitment to being trustworthy and innovative.

As for the films, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Aaj Kal, an Imtiaz Ali directorial, opposite Kartik Aaryan. The movie is the sequel to Love Aaj Kal and is slated to release on February 14, 2020. Apart from this, she will be seen starring in the remake of Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan.

