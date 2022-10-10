VIXX’s Ravi to enlist as a public service worker this month and Ha Sung Woon to enlist in October end after his Covid-19 diagnosis.

South Korean pop group VIXX’s member Ravi will reportedly start his military service as public worker this month in October.

VIXX’s Ravi to enlist in military as a public service worker this month; Ha Sung Woon’s military enlistment pushed to October end following his COVID-19 diagnosis

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, on October 7, Ravi’s agency GROOVL1N shared, “On October 27, Ravi will start his military service as a public service worker. He plans to diligently carry out his military duty.”

Soon after the announcement, the rapper took to Twitter writing, “you must have been cheering up ahead of the weekend but you were surprised, right.. You likely saw in the article but for health reasons, through public service on October 27, I will carry out my military duty.”

“I’m trying to see your faces before I go so if you wait a little bit, I will let you know good news. I will return well!!.” he continued. In May, Ravi bid a tearful adieu to the viewers of KBS 2TV’s 2 Days & 1 Night as he exited the variety show ahead of his military enlistment.

Ravi is also gearing up for the release of his new digital single “Block Party” dropping on October 13. Meanwhile, Ha Sung Woon will be enlisting later this month.

As reported by the outlet in August, Ha Sung Woon announced that he will enlist as an active-duty soldier in early September. However, the artist tested positive for Covid-19 a few days prior to his enlistment, forcing him to postpone the date.

On October 7, Ha Sung Woon’s agency Big Planet Made announced that the singer will now enlist on October 24. and it will be kept private to prevent the spread of the virus and to respect the artist’s wishes to enlist quietly.

