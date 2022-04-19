comscore

Rohit Shetty announces his cop thriller series with Sidharth Malhotra for Amazon Prime Video; shares first look

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Sidharth Malhotra has entered Rohit Shetty's popular cop universe. Albeit this time, it is for a series for Amazon Prime Video. Rohit Shetty who is known for creating a cop universe in Bollywood with films like Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi is all set to take the universe into the world of OTT with his upcoming series. On Tuesday, the filmmaker officially announced the series with a still featuring Sidharth in his cop avatar.

Rohit Shetty announces his cop thriller series with Sidharth Malhotra for Amazon Prime Video; shares first look

Rohit Shetty announces his cop thriller series with Sidharth Malhotra for Amazon Prime Video; shares first look

 

In the still, Sidharth can be seen in khakhee with his back facing the camera. The picture also has multiple white Scorpio cars with the police siren as is usually seen in Shetty's cop films. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Action begins tomorrow at 11:00 AM!"


The series will debut on Amazon Prime Video and it will have an eight-episode arc. The series will be jointly directed by Rohit Shetty and his Chief Assistant Director Sushwanth Prakash. The series is currently being shot in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is set to bring Ranveer Singh again in a new avatar in Cirkus. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra will next star in Thank God and Yodha.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu to now release on June 10, 2022

