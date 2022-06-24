comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.06.2022 | 6:00 PM IST


Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki in talks to star in new noir film Hwaran

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean star Song Joong Ki is currently in talks to headline a new noir film Hwaran (romanized title).

Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki in talks to star in new noir film Hwaran

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, Hwaran is a noir film about precarious characters who make dangerous choices to escape hellish reality. It will be produced by Sanai Pictures and HISTORY D&C.

On June 24, media outlets revealed Song Joong Ki had chosen the upcoming movie as his next project. The same day, Song Joong Ki’s label HISTORY D&C clarified, "He's positively reviewing the offer to star in 'Hwaran'."

As per the report, the actor is currently filming the JTBC drama Chaebol Family’s Youngest Son (literal title), a fantasy drama based on a hit web novel of the same name about a chaebol family’s secretary who is reborn as the family’s youngest son.

He previously starred in hit dramas like Descendants of the Sun (2016), Arthdal Chronicles (2019) and Vincenzo (2021), as well as the hit films A Werewolf Boy (2012), The Battleship Island (2017) and Space Sweepers (2021).

