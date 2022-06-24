South Korean juggernaut group BTS’ agency has curtly denied reports about group leader RM's rumored wedding to a ‘non celebrity.'

Big Hit Music denies leader BTS’ RM’s marriage rumours; agency to take action

As reported by Korean tabloid Soompi, rumors of RM’s marriage to a non-celebrity surfaced earlier on one website. “I received a call from a junior colleague who is seven years younger than me saying, ‘I’m marrying RM.’ She’s from a prestigious university and a decent family. I heard that she met RM at a fan meeting between 2014 and 2015,” a netizen wrote.

The anonymous netizen also unveiled texts she exchanged with her junior colleague who said, “I can’t tell you the exact date, but he’s a celebrity. It’s still a sensitive time, so just keep it to yourself. [The groom-to-be] is the leader of BTS.” The outlet also mentioned that the YouTube channel Sojang, which previously unveiled the relationship between Seo Taeji and Lee Ji Ah, also reported that RM is preparing for marriage.

However, in response to the countless rumors, Big Hit Music responded denying speculations involving RM and stated, “RM’s marriage rumors are groundless. We are continuously taking action against malicious rumors that started on YouTube.”

