Vijay Devarakonda hospitalized due to exhaustion

This Holi is not so exciting and colourful for Telugu cinema’s fastest-rising star Vijay Devarkonda. The star who is currently immersed in the completion of his April release Dear Comrade, checked into a leading hospital of Hyderabad on Wednesday with high fever.

Says a source close to Vijay, “But it’s nothing to worry about. It’s just exhaustion. And normally one would just have to rest it out. But Vijay can’t afford a break right now. So he checked into the hospital for some swift and remedy and relief to resume shooting as soon as possible.”

Says Vijay with a chuckle, “What a way to celebrate Holi! I felt very weak and checked into hospital for treatment to recover quickly. I was shooting till 6 am on Wednesday morning and was down with fever. So rather than waste time recovering I made a trip to the hospital.”

Vijay isn’t the Indian star to let his health suffer because of overwork. Some years ago Priyanka Chopra who was shooting round-the-clock had to be hospitalized for dehydration.