Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.03.2019 | 10:58 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Badla Notebook Kalank Kesari Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Vijay Devarakonda hospitalized due to exhaustion

BySubhash K. Jha

This Holi is not so exciting and colourful for Telugu cinema’s fastest-rising star Vijay Devarkonda. The star who is currently immersed in the completion of his April release Dear Comrade, checked into a leading hospital of Hyderabad on Wednesday with high fever.

Vijay Devarakonda hospitalized due to exhaustion

Says a source close to Vijay, “But it’s nothing to worry about. It’s just exhaustion. And normally one would just have to rest it out. But Vijay can’t afford a break right now. So he checked into the hospital for some swift and remedy and relief to resume shooting as soon as possible.”

Says Vijay with a chuckle, “What a way to celebrate Holi! I felt very weak and checked into hospital for treatment to recover quickly. I was shooting till 6 am on Wednesday morning and was down with fever. So rather than waste time recovering I made a trip to the hospital.”

Vijay isn’t the Indian star to let his health suffer because of overwork. Some years ago Priyanka Chopra who was shooting round-the-clock had to be hospitalized for dehydration.

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ranbir Kapoor has a special BIRTHDAY…

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan to…

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Malaal featuring…

Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika…

BREAKING: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake…

REVEALED! Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt to play…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification