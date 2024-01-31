Renowned actor Ashok Saraf, celebrated for his prolific contributions to Marathi cinema and Hindi films, has been honoured with the prestigious Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2023. Acknowledging his stellar career, the announcement was made by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The award stands as a testament to Saraf's enduring legacy and his role in shaping the cinematic narrative, transcending boundaries.

“Chief Minister announced giving 2023 Varshacha Maharashtra Bhushan Award to senior Marathi film and theatre actor Ashok Saraf for his immense contribution in the field of art. Ashok Saraf is not only humorous but has shown various shades from serious nature to villainous tendencies through his acting and has congratulated such Chief Ministers as Ghadaville and Rasikanwar Adhirajya Gajwale," wrote the Maharashtra CM on FaceBook, now called Meta.

Ashok Saraf gained fame for his performances in Marathi plays and later transitioned to films. Some of his notable Marathi films include Chal Re Laxya Mumbaila, Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi, and Thartharat. In Hindi cinema, he appeared in films like Shaukeen, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Chhoti Si Baat, and Rang Birangi.

