Last Updated 18.09.2023 | 1:20 PM IST

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Makers of Kalki 2898 AD register case after Prabhas’ photo gets leaked from the set

By Subhash K. Jha -

Telugu cinema is blooming even as it is plagued by techno-challenges such as piracy and illegal streaming. The Telugu industry has decided to take stern action these crime perpetrators.

Makers of Kalki 2898 AD register case after Prabhas’ photo gets leaked from the set

We recently had the producers of Ram Charan starrer Game Changer taking stern legal action against unknown criminals for leaking out a rough cut of a 30-second song-and-dance sequence. Now in a radical move, the makers of the Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD have registered a case for a leaked photograph of Prabhas from the set.

While the producers choose to keep mum over the issue, a source proximate to the project said, “It is true. Legal action has been taken against those responsible for the leaked photograph in Kalki 2898 AD. Prabhas’s look in the film is an especially guarded secret. Such an irresponsible act of vandalism is extremely damaging to the project. It is someone from within the Kalki team who has done this. That person will soon be arrested.”

Leaked visuals from closed-door shootings is a common practice in Indian cinema. When one of Vijay Devarakonda’ s Telugu releases Taxiwala was leaked online, he had told this writer, “Piracy is the biggest curse of our film industry. We have to take stern measures to tackle this menace or all will be lost.”

Looks like the time for action against streaming illicit footage is now.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

