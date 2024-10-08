Citadel: Honey Bunny will premiere less than a month after the Italian version of the spy series Citadel: Diana, dropping on October 10.

Prime Video is set to unveil the trailer for its highly anticipated Indian original series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, on October 15. This action-packed thriller, helmed by the acclaimed duo Raj & DK, stars Varun Dhawan and the versatile Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Citadel: Honey Bunny trailer to launch on October 15

Citadel: Honey Bunny is a blend of high-octane spy action and heartwarming romance, set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1990s. Crafted by Sita R. Menon and Raj & DK, the series promises a thrilling narrative filled with unexpected twists and turns. Alongside Dhawan and Prabhu, the series boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar.

The series is part of the global Citadel universe, which also includes the critically acclaimed first season starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. This project, executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, aims to create a series of interconnected spy thrillers set in different countries, each with its own unique cultural identity.

Citadel: Honey Bunny will premiere less than a month after the Italian version of the spy series Citadel: Diana, dropping on October 10.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.