Varun Dhawan has many projects in the pipeline and one of them is the sequel to Dishoom which had released in 2016. He is reuniting with his brother Rohit Dhawan for Dishoom 2. The film starred Varun, John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez as the leads, who were assigned on a task to find cricketer played by Saqib Saleem who gets kidnapped 48 hours before a crucial match.

If the reports are anything to go by, Rohit Dhawan has been working on the sequel script for years now. He has finished the first draft and Varun and Sajid Nadiadwala have greenlit the project. The director had several ideas for the sequel to take the buddy cop story forward.

The sequel will be an espionage thriller as Varun Dhawan’s character will be heading for a task. Rohit Dhawan will begin recee sometime next year as he wants to take the film on the floor by the end of 2020. It will be shot in India and abroad.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan has many projects in the pipeline including Street Dancer 3D, Coolie No 1, Shashank Khaitan‘s project reportedly titled Mr Lele, Arun Khetarpal biopic with Sriram Raghavan.