Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.12.2019 | 10:01 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dabangg 3 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Mardaani 2 Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Varun Dhawan reunites with brother Rohit Dhawan for the sequel of Dishoom

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Varun Dhawan has many projects in the pipeline and one of them is the sequel to Dishoom which had released in 2016. He is reuniting with his brother Rohit Dhawan for Dishoom 2. The film starred Varun, John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez as the leads, who were assigned on a task to find cricketer played by Saqib Saleem who gets kidnapped 48 hours before a crucial match.

Varun Dhawan reunites with brother Rohit Dhawan for the sequel of Dishoom

If the reports are anything to go by, Rohit Dhawan has been working on the sequel script for years now. He has finished the first draft and Varun and Sajid Nadiadwala have greenlit the project. The director had several ideas for the sequel to take the buddy cop story forward.

The sequel will be an espionage thriller as Varun Dhawan’s character will be heading for a task. Rohit Dhawan will begin recee sometime next year as he wants to take the film on the floor by the end of 2020. It will be shot in India and abroad.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan has many projects in the pipeline including Street Dancer 3D, Coolie No 1, Shashank Khaitan‘s project reportedly titled Mr Lele, Arun Khetarpal biopic with Sriram Raghavan.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan gets ‘MUQABLA’ music rights from Bhushan Kumar and Prabhudeva to groove to the SUPERHIT dance track

More Pages: Dishoom Box Office Collection , Dishoom Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Sidharth Malhotra thinks that he has not…

David Dhawan on Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali…

With 9.5 million followers, Jacqueline…

Jacqueline Fernandez turns heads in a Golden…

John Abraham to play a cameo role in Arjun…

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification