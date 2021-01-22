After years of courtship, actor Varun Dhawan and his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal are ready to tie the knot on January 24 in Alibaug. The couple was set to get married in 2020 but due to the pandemic, their plans were delayed.

According to the reports, their wedding will have a COVID-19 restricted list. The wedding will have 40 members from both families in Alibaug. They will stay in a resort from January 22 to 26 and plan to return to Mumbai post that. While there are lots of lists floating around of the celebrities attending the wedding, the guest list is pretty small.

The wedding will take place at Mansion House on January 24 followed by a reception on January 26.

As far as the wedding is concerned, majority of the festivities are set to take place in Alibaug. Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are scheduled to perform during the sangeet ceremony. Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif are expected to attend the ceremony.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in a relationship since before he made his debut in Student Of The Year.

