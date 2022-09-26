After a successful run of three months full of dance and entertainment since July 2022, DID Super Moms Season 3 finally came to an end with much grandeur on September 25, 2022. The finale episode saw a host of special guests like Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta and Govinda who entertained the audiences along with the judges Remo D’Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani, and Urmila Matondkar. While the top 6 contestants- Varsha Bumra, Aplana Pandey, Riddhi Tiwari, Sadhana Mishra, Sadika Khan and Anila Rajan impressed audiences with their exhilarating finale performances, it was Varsha who took home the trophy. Acing every challenge and giving a tough competition to the Super Mom, were finalists Sadhana Mishra and Sadika Mishra who were announced as the first and second runner up after the public voting.

Varsha Bumra from Haryana wins DID Super Moms Season 3

Special guest Govinda brought the trophy on the sets of the show and danced with contestant Alpana Pandey to his song 'Aap Ka Aa Jane Se’. Apart from that, Neena Gupta also performed with the top 6 Super Moms to her popular song 'Choli Ka Peecha Kya Hai'. From performing with Govinda to Remo, Rashmika Mandana too shook her leg on songs from her blockbuster film Pushpa. The finale episode had contestants, paying a beautiful tribute to Govinda by performing his popular tracks.

Winner of DID Super Moms Season 3, Varsha Bumra mentioned, “This is honestly a dream come true for me. The entire journey on DID Super Moms has been a great learning experience. I am so glad that I won the trophy, I have worked really hard to reach here and I am immensely grateful to my mentor Vartika Jha and judges who have constantly supported and helped me scale my potential as a dancer. I must say that the competition was really tough, and I have learned a lot from each of my fellow contestants. As I end this memorable journey, I am truly going to treasure the friendships that I have made, the knowledge that I have gained and will miss all the rehearsals, fun, and masti I got to be part of. I am extremely delighted to have received this opportunity to showcase my talent and thankful to DID Super Moms and Zee TV for providing me with this opportunity."

Talking about Varsha, judge Remo D’Souza mentioned, “According to me, all the top six super moms are winners of this season, but of course, we can only have one winner. Vasrha’s win is very well deserved. I am glad that I was able to witness such amazing talent perform in front of me. This season of DID Super Moms has been a fun-filled journey for all of us and every contestant is close to my heart. I wish them a lot of love and luck for their future and wish the best for each one of them."

Judge Urmila Matondkar mentioned, “I had a great experience working on this show and I would like to heartily congratulate Varsha, I am so proud of her. This is such a well-deserved win that was possible because of the hard work and passion that she had showcased throughout the season. It was really great working with my fellow judges.”

Judge Bhagyashree also expressed, “Congratulations Varsha!!! I have seen her perform from the first day of the shoot and I am glad that her hard work has finally paid off. I am also pleased to see that each contestant has grown through this platform and come a long way from where they began. The show has helped and will continue to help inspire mothers to live their dreams and will help their families know that they should support the women in their family to achieve these dreams. Lastly, I would like to wish the best for each one of them.”

