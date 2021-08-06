Bollywood Hungama

TV producer Rocky Jaiswal rubbishes the rumors of getting married to actress and girlfriend Hina Khan; says they will marry but it is not the right time now

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Hina Khan and producer Rocky Jaiswal are one of the most adorable couples in the Television industry. The duo never shy away from expressing their love openly and can be seen sharing lovely pictures of each other during various occasions on their social media handles. The couple are often found giving major couple goals thereby treating their fans. It has been a long time since the couple are dating and their fans are eagerly waiting to see them getting married. Rocky Jaiswal came forward and rubbished the rumors of them getting married any time soon.

TV producer Rocky Jaiswal rubbishes the rumors of getting married to actress and girlfriend Hina Khan; says they will marry but it is not the right time now

The 33-year-old producer clarified that they have seen good and bad times together and marriage is not on their minds yet. He said that they do not want to get married just for the sake of it and only make the decision when it is the right time. He pointed out how many couples nowadays split after a few years of marriage and they are both happy in their space. He further says that they have built trust in their relationship over time and currently concentrating on growing in their respective careers. He also says that they will surely marry but not now.

Rocky expressed that he is very frank and open with his girlfriend Hina and are always there for each other no matter what. He said that his ladylove is very understanding and he can express any kind of feelings to her. The sincerity and clarity in a relationship are what they have nurtured properly mainly during times when the relationships have become so brittle. Hina Khan met Rocky Jaiswal on the sets of her TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where he worked as a supervising producer and both fell in love after working for 8 years.

Also Read: Hina Khan dons monotone co-ords during Maldives vacation with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal 

