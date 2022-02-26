Each day a lot of things happen in the world of Bollywood. From new film announcements to celebrities being spotted with their rumoured partners, to of course social engagements, Bollywood News, and celebrations. Rounding up the rather active day in a comprehensive way, Bollywood Hungama brings to you a specialized way to catch up on the latest Bollywood news. So, from Alia Bhatt featuring on Instagram’s global page to Karan Johar’s unbiased review of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Salman Khan praising Pooja Hegde at the Da-Bangg Tour and Kangana Ranaut praising Alia Bhatt, here are today’s latest top trending entertainment and Bollywood news.

Alia Bhatt features on Instagram’s page to promote Gangubai Kathiawadi; becomes first Indian film to be marketed on the global platform

Alia Bhatt is basking in the success of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film marks the first collaboration between director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt. The actress who plays the title role in the film left no stone unturned to promote the film extensively. The film had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 18. Alia travelled across the country to promote the film. Read more details Here.

Karan Johar shares his "unbiased" review of Gangubai Kathiawadi; says, “Alia Bhatt, what are you?"

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi was released in theatres on Friday, February 25. The film marks the first collaboration between Alia Bhatt and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film hit the theatres after a long wait owing to the pandemic and the wait has proven to be worthy. The film is being unanimously praised by audiences across the country. Personalities from the film industry have also been praising the film. Click here for More.

Response to Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi STUNS exhibitors; Mumbai multiplex holds a show at 1:00 am due to TREMENDOUS demand

The Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was released yesterday and has opened to a fine response. The word of mouth is quite positive and even the collections have been very encouraging. Despite the pandemic restrictions, the opening has gone beyond Raazi (2018), which also starred Alia Bhatt and which opened at Rs. 7.53 crore. Read full Article.

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan praises Pooja Hegde’s performance at Da-Bangg Tour- “She was really good and now we are going to make Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali”

Superstar Salman Khan’s recent Da-Bangg Tour Reloaded performance in Dubai was a massive success. Along with Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Disha Patani, Aayush Sharma, Guru Randhawa, Saiee Manjrekar, Kamaal Khan, and Maniesh Paul also gave sizzling performances in front of thousands of live audience. The star-studded tour performance took place at Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium on February 25 as part of the Dubai Expo 2020. Here’s what Salman Says.

Kangana Ranaut praises Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi; says "Never expected movie mafia will rise to the occasion"

The much anticipated Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi finally hit the theatres last Friday on 25th February 2022. The film has been receiving accolades for its storyline and subject while Alia Bhatt's performance is also quite praised by the audience as well as critics alike. Ahead of the film's release, many were sceptical about it, its casting and more, including actress Kangana Ranaut. Now after the film's release, Kangana Ranaut has all praise for it. Continue Reading.

