Alia Bhatt visits Gaiety Galaxy on Gangubai Kathiawadi release day; receives a strong and positive reaction from the audience

Alia Bhatt has been on a promotional spree for the last couple of weeks for her film Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film hit the theatres on Friday, February 25, and has opened to positive reviews. Netizens have been praising the film and Alia Bhatt's superlative performance on social media. See more pics Here.

Da-Bangg Tour Dubai: Salman Khan’s performance to 'Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din' receives thunderous applause; Pooja Hegde, Disha Patani, Sonakshi Sinha, and others give electrifying performances

Superstar Salman Khan set the stage on fire on Friday night in Dubai at Expo 2020 as part of the Da-Bangg tour. The star-studded tour performance took place at Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium. Along with Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Disha Patani, Aayush Sharma, Guru Randhawa, Saiee Manjrekar, Kamaal Khan, and Maniesh Paul also gave sizzling performances in front of thousands of live audience. See more Images.

Salman Khan enters the Da-Bangg Tour reloaded venue with the cutest companion; watch

Photos: Malaika Arora looks stunning in yellow athleisure wear as she gets snapped outside Diva Yoga

Malaika Arora is quite literally a camera favourite. Every time she steps out there is always a horde of photographers following. Recently the actress was papped outside a yoga studio in Bandra. See more Images

