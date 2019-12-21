Bollywood Hungama

Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Rage Against The Machine to headline Coachella 2020

ByMonica Yadav

This is for all the music lovers! Coachella 2020 lineup is out and big names are set to perform. Us Weekly has reported that Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, and Rage Against the Machine are set to headline the 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Rage Against The Machine to headline Coachella 2020

The annual festival is set to place over the course of two weekends. This will begin on Friday, April 10, 2020, before it wraps up on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Travis Scott, the rapper, hit the Coachella stage in 2017. Frank Ocean was last seen at the festival in 2012. Rage Against The Machine will be reuniting after nine years at the festival.

