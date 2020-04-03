Many Hollywood movies have been postponed amid Coronavirus pandemic. Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick will now hit the theatres on December 23, 2020, amid the global health crisis. The anticipated sequel to the 1986 classic was scheduled for June 24 release.

"I know many of you have waited 34 years. Unfortunately, it will be a little longer. Top Gun: Maverick will fly this December. Stay safe, everyone," Tom tweeted on Thursday.

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose".

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis and Danny Ramirez star in the upcoming movie.