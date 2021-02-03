Actor and entrepreneur Tiger Shroff launched his brand PROWL in 2018 as an activewear and accessories brand that promised the freedom of uninhibited movement. He now ventures into different categories and newer markets in collaboration with Mahesh Bhupathi’s Swag fashions who create, develop and manage celebrity-led consumer brands.

Tiger Shroff’s PROWL initially established itself in the activewear space and now with this new partnership, the youth icon will expand the brand’s promise across various other categories – all of which will be a reflection and extension of his identity.

Confirming the news says actor-entrepreneur Tiger Shroff, “I am super excited to expand my brand Prowl. I am working to bring both individuality and authenticity to every category we expand with and being able to launch both fitness equipment and health foods in the next few months will give the fans a closer look into how I function both in and out of the gym. I believe working with the team at Swag, Prowl will be able to find the right partners to bring my brand to life across different categories over the next few seasons.”

Adds Vijay Subramaniam - Group CEO/Co-Founder, KWAN, “Tiger Shroff has always been synonymous with words like young, fitness, active, hard work, perseverance and dedication. With Prowl, which is an active lifestyle brand targeted at millennials, we are very excited to spread across every category that Tiger emulates and believes in. We are looking forward to continuing the journey with Tiger Shroff and now Mahesh Bhupathi’s Swag fashions and encouraging the country’s millennials to lead an active lifestyle.”

Says Mahesh Bhupati, Founder of SWAG, “Looking at Tiger’s popularity with the youth today and the long runway he has with his career, we believe there can be significant value built with Prowl across relevant categories that showcase his attributes. We are excited to partner and bring the brand to life and look forward to working with both Tiger and Kwan.”

