comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 16.10.2023 | 7:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fukrey 3 Dono Mission Raniganj Yaariyan 2 Tiger 3 Jawan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Tiger Shroff along with team Ganapath to launch action promo at Gaiety Galaxy cinema in Mumbai

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Tiger Shroff along with team Ganapath to launch action promo at Gaiety Galaxy cinema in Mumbai

en Bollywood News Tiger Shroff along with team Ganapath to launch action promo at Gaiety Galaxy cinema in Mumbai

Along with fans who will be launching the promo, the event will also be attended by Vikas Bahl and Jackky Bhagnani.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan is about to release soon and the audience is eagerly looking forward to it after watching its action-packed trailer. As the release date is nearing, the team Ganapath is all set to come together and kick start the promotional journey for which they are will be visiting the famous Gaiety Galaxy Cinema in Mumbai and will also be launching the action promo of the post-apocalyptic drama.

Tiger Shroff along with team Ganapath to launch action promo at Gaiety Galaxy cinema in Mumbai

Tiger Shroff along with team Ganapath to launch action promo at Gaiety Galaxy cinema in Mumbai

The makers and the cast of Ganapath are ready to interact and spread the word about the film among the immensely excited fans and media before its release. In the first pre-release promotional event that will be held at Gaiety Galaxy Cinema in Mumbai, the fans are all set to unveil a larger-than-life cutout poster and action promo of Ganapath. The producer Jackky Bhagnani along with director Vikas Bahl and Tiger Shroff will grace the event with their presence. While the makers are all set to serve the audience with such a futuristic action entertainer, they have stated the fact that it's a film for the fans. And the promotional campaign of the film seems to be a dedication to them as it is for the fans and by the fans.

Pooja Entertainment presents Ganapath: A Hero Is Born in association with Good Co., which is directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. It is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

Also Read: Why Pooja Entertainment’s Ganapath could be Bollywood’s next blockbuster mass hit; read!

More Pages: Ganapath - A Hero Is Born Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency release…

Makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Mission…

Katrina Kaif launches a lip plumper and 8…

Trailer of RiAliTY: Richa Chadha and Ali…

Tiger 3 trailer: Salman Khan’s action…

SCOOP: No Shah Rukh Khan in Salman Khan's…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification