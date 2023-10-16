Along with fans who will be launching the promo, the event will also be attended by Vikas Bahl and Jackky Bhagnani.

Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan is about to release soon and the audience is eagerly looking forward to it after watching its action-packed trailer. As the release date is nearing, the team Ganapath is all set to come together and kick start the promotional journey for which they are will be visiting the famous Gaiety Galaxy Cinema in Mumbai and will also be launching the action promo of the post-apocalyptic drama.

Tiger Shroff along with team Ganapath to launch action promo at Gaiety Galaxy cinema in Mumbai

The makers and the cast of Ganapath are ready to interact and spread the word about the film among the immensely excited fans and media before its release. In the first pre-release promotional event that will be held at Gaiety Galaxy Cinema in Mumbai, the fans are all set to unveil a larger-than-life cutout poster and action promo of Ganapath. The producer Jackky Bhagnani along with director Vikas Bahl and Tiger Shroff will grace the event with their presence. While the makers are all set to serve the audience with such a futuristic action entertainer, they have stated the fact that it's a film for the fans. And the promotional campaign of the film seems to be a dedication to them as it is for the fans and by the fans.

Pooja Entertainment presents Ganapath: A Hero Is Born in association with Good Co., which is directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. It is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

