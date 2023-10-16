Sources reveal that Pratik Sehajpal has already kick started the shoot of this series in Goa, which will premeire on a popular OTT platform.

Pratik Sehajpal, who made his mark with reality shows like Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, is all set to explore a new web series. After he recently essayed an important role in Tamannaah Bhatia starrer web series Aakhri Sach, according to sources, it seems like Pratik is all set to be part of another exciting series.

Pratik Sehajpal may have bagged a lead role in upcoming romantic web-show: Report

Over the last few weeks, there have been buzz about an upcoming series on the streaming app JioCinema and many popular names have been doing the rounds in the name of cast. It includes names of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan, and Bekaabo fame Eisha Singh. And now we hear that the name of Pratik Sehajpal has emerged too and it is being said that he will be playing one of the lead characters in this show. While not much is known about the series at this point, it's shooting is reportedly underway in Goa currently. Sources further added that the series will involve an intense and intertwined romance between its main characters which includes Pratik’s character too. We also hear that character essayed by Sehjpal will be that of a boy from Delhi but further details are awaited.

Although a lot of details continue to be under wraps, this news about Pratik Sehajpal will certainly stir up curiosity among fans who are waiting to see Pratik back in the fictional space! For the unversed, Pratik was also recently seen in the popular show Naagin 6 co-starring Tejaswi Prakash, in which he essayed the role of Rudra.

