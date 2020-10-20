All set to narrate the story of five young mutants on their path to discover their superhuman abilities, 20th Century Studios is all set to release The New Mutants on 30th October 2020 in India.

The intriguing poster showcases (Maisie Williams)' Wolfsbane at the front, along with Mirage (Blu Hunt), Magik (Taylor-Joy), Cannonball (Charlie Heaton), and Sunspot (Henry Zaga). The New Mutants, an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.

Directed by Josh Boone and written by Josh Boone & Knate Lee, The New Mutants stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga. The film is produced by Simon Kinberg, p.g.a., Karen Rosenfelt, p.g.a. and Lauren Shuler Donner with Stan Lee and Michele Imperato Stabile serving as executive producers.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.