The Bigg Boss Couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's love story started inside the Salman Khan-hosted reality show and soon fans showered them with all the love. Even after the season concluded, the duo continued to receive immense love from fans on social media. In fact, the hashtag TejRan often took over the internet. The couple was once again trending on social media lately, however, this time, fans were not happy, but worried. Karan Kundrra’s recent cryptic tweet sparked breakup rumours. However, Tejasswi has now broken her silence and debunked them.

Tejasswi Prakash shuts down rumours of breakup with Karan Kundrra; says, “I am in love”

In a conversation with Times of India, the Naagin actress asserted, “I am in love. I am a little superstitious. I feel the more I talk about it, the more people tend to take the jinx off the beautiful things in your life.” Speaking of her thoughts on marriage, Prakash said, “So, getting married is a very important thing in my life. I don’t think I would like to talk about it until it actually happens. I would like to keep it a secret.” She concluded the conversation by saying, “We are going strong, and I am enjoying each other’s company.”

For the unversed, on March 8, Karan tweeted, “na teri shaan kam hoti.. / na rutba ghata hota.. / jo ghamand mein kaha.. / wahi hass ke kaha hota.”

Coming to the professional front, Karan recently returned to the TV screen with Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal while Tejasswi was last seen in Naagin 6. Besides this, both of them are also nominated in the category of Most Stylish TV Star Male and Female, respectively, for Bollywood Hungama’s maiden edition of the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons 2023.

