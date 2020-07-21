Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.07.2020 | 12:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Sushant Singh Rajput: Police summons film critic Rajeev Masand; is Karan Johar next?

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Well-known film critic Rajeev Masand has been summoned by the Mumbai police for questioning regarding actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Rajeev, who conducts film reviews on a news channel, also writes light gossipy features for the print medium. Many of his ‘blind items' have been called out by Sushant’s fans after the actor’s death as derogatory and slanderous.

Sushant Singh Rajput: Police summons film critic Rajeev Masand; is Karan Johar next?

However, Rajeev’s name came up for questioning only after actress Kangana Ranaut wondered on live TV why Rajeev has so far not been questioned. It seems certain now that Bollywood personality Karan Johar too would be called. Since his name has been cropping up in the star’s death from Day 1.

A close friend of Karan wonders if he is in any condition to be questioned. “Karan is in a very bad shape. A few days ago he had meltdown which could be termed a nervous breakdown… I don’t know, I am not a psychiatrist. But he seems to be a nervous wreck.”

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rajeev Sen to debut as Rohit Vardhan in…

Anupam Kher’s mother and other family…

Two Instagram users booked for sending…

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya director Rajat Mukherjee…

Migrant worker airlifted by Sonu Sood names…

BREAKING: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification