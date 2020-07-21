Well-known film critic Rajeev Masand has been summoned by the Mumbai police for questioning regarding actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Rajeev, who conducts film reviews on a news channel, also writes light gossipy features for the print medium. Many of his ‘blind items' have been called out by Sushant’s fans after the actor’s death as derogatory and slanderous.

However, Rajeev’s name came up for questioning only after actress Kangana Ranaut wondered on live TV why Rajeev has so far not been questioned. It seems certain now that Bollywood personality Karan Johar too would be called. Since his name has been cropping up in the star’s death from Day 1.

A close friend of Karan wonders if he is in any condition to be questioned. “Karan is in a very bad shape. A few days ago he had meltdown which could be termed a nervous breakdown… I don’t know, I am not a psychiatrist. But he seems to be a nervous wreck.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

