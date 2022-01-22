Veteran actor Arun Bali who is recognized for his iconic roles in 3 Idiots, Kedarnath, Panipat among many other films, has been diagnosed with a rare long-term neuromuscular disease Myasthenia Gravis. It has been reported that the actor has been admitted to Hiranandani Hospital.

According to a report in a publication, Nupur Alankar, member of CINTAA,who has known him for years, was speaking to Arun Bali over a call when she noticed something amiss in his speech. She also mentioned when she sensed something was majorly wrong with his speech and pointed it out to him. Later she tried contacting his son Ankush, but couldn't get through. She also tried calling up Rajeev Menon who is Ankush's colleague and got his other number and advised him to take Arun to the hospital immediately.

Arun Bali's daughter later notified Nupur that her father has been diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis, a rare autoimmune disease caused by communication failure between nerves and muscles.

Arun Bali, born on 23rd December 1942, is an Indian actor who has worked in multiple films and television series. He played the part of King Porus in the 1991 period drama Chanakya, and Kunwar Singh in the Doordarshan soap opera Swabhimaan.

