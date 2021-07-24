Actress Sumona Chakravarti became a household name after venturing into the comical genre with The Kapil Sharma Show. She became one of the house members of Kapil Sharma in the show and amused the audiences with her comical timings. After a gap of a few months, Kapil Sharma came back with his team and launched the new teaser of their show. But the fans of the show were left shocked when they did not see Sumona in the teaser. It is being speculated that the actress might not be seen in the comeback season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sumona Chakravarti is tight-lipped about the whole scenario but she took to her Instagram story and shared a quote that read, "You will never know if something is meant for you if you don’t give it a proper chance. Whether it’s a relationship, a new job, a new city, or a new experience, throw yourself into it completely and don’t hold back. If it doesn’t work out then it probably wasn’t meant for you and you’ll walk away without regret, knowing that you put your whole heart into it. That’s all you can ever do. It’s a horrible feeling leaving a situation knowing that you should have and could have done more. So find the courage to take that chance, find the inspiration to make your next move, and once you do, pour your heart into it and don’t look back”.

Fans found this post of hers to be very strange and have started speculating whether she will be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show or not. However, there is no confirmation of her exit as of now from the makers. The comeback season will have great comedians like Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, and Sudesh Leheri with Kapil Sharma hosting the show and Archana Puran Singh judging it.

Sumona started her TV journey with Ekta Kapoor's serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. She went on to participate in the comedy reality show Kahani Comedy Circus Ki with Kapil Sharma and won that season with him. The Kapil Sharma Show gave her the platform to grow more and fans liked the bitter-sweet masti of Kapil Sharma and Sumona Chakravarti. She was also seen doing supporting roles in the films Barfi! and Kick.

