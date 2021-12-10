PepsiCo India’s energy drink Sting India just made a massive announcement. The beverage brand has roped in Bollywood's most versatile actor Akshay Kumar as its brand ambassador. With this collaboration, Akshay Kumar becomes the first-ever brand ambassador of Sting India.

In the upcoming days, Akshay Kumar will feature in the brand’s new TVC campaign. Sting is an energy drink that comes in small single-serve packs which are available in 200 ml and 250 ml and in big pack which is available in 500 ml. This blockbuster collaboration of Sting and Akshay Kumar will definitely prove to be fruitful to the brand as it will surely expand the brand's footprint across the country. The collaboration will also extend the brand’s mantra ‘Energy Bole Toh Sting’.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in the film Atrangi Re alongside Sara Ali Khan and South Superstar Dhanush. The film directed by Aanand L Rai will be released on Disney+Hotstar on December 24, 2021.

