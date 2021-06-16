Bollywood Hungama

Sonu Sood turns saviour for Mr. Telangana, Sushil Gaekwad

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sonu Sood has become a life savior for 35-year-old, Hyderabad-based bodybuilder, Sushil Gaekwad. He had been diagnosed with Covid-19 and had been fighting the deadly virus since April 29, 2021. As soon as Sonu was made aware of Sushil’s critical condition, he got on a video call with the family members and assured them that he would get him shifted to a bigger hospital.

Within hours, Sonu Sood and his team were able to get Sushil transferred to the Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad. He was kept under constant doctor’s supervision on a ventilator bed. After many days of struggle, Sushil started showing improvement, and he has recovered a lot now.

Sonu Sood wasn’t able to visit him personally, but he made sure to do a video call to Sushil every day. Sonu has become like a big brother to Sushil and has been taking care of him throughout. Sushil has been a fighter and will soon be out of the hospital after getting fully cured. Sonu promises to soon go and visit Sushil.

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood’s request to film federation – “There should be a fund for medical emergencies”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

