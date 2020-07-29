Bollywood Hungama

Sonu Sood to organise free medical camps across India on the occasion of his birthday on July 30 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Sonu Sood has turned out to be a saviour for thousands of people in the country during these tough times. The actor who started with the simple act of distributing food to the needy went on to achieve the bigger mission of helping migrant workers reach their home and continues to help people. The actor will turn a year older on Thursday and to celebrate the occasion, he has planned to organise medical camps across the nation. 

While talking to a news portal, Sonu Sood said that he is expecting nearly 50,000 people to participate in this initiative. Reportedly, the actor has been coordinating with the gram panchayats and mukhiyas to organise the camp. He has also been in touch with doctors from Jharkhand, Punjab, Orissa and Uttar Pradesh to be a part of the camp. People can get their medical check ups done for free of cost at these camps. 

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood continues to reach out to people in need through social media and other platforms. 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

