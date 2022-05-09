comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.05.2022 | 4:40 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Runway 34 Heropanti 2 Jayeshbhai Jordaar Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 K.G.F – Chapter 2 Dasvi
follow us on

Sonu Nigam to mesmerise the audience with his voice in Laal Singh Chaddha’s upcoming song ‘Main Ki Karaan?’

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Aamir Khan’s most awaited Laal Singh Chaddha is continuously making headlines months before its release. With back-to-back songs and podcasts (#LaalSinghChaddhaKiKahaniyaan) being broadcasted, the makers are all set to unveil yet another symphony from Laal Singh Chaddha’s mellifluous playlist.

Sonu Nigam to mesmerise the audience with his voice in Laal Singh Chaddha's upcoming song 'Main Ki Karaan?'

Sonu Nigam to mesmerise the audience with his voice in Laal Singh Chaddha’s upcoming song ‘Main Ki Karaan?’

Recently, @aamirkhanproductions who is currently gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha’s promotion shared a snippet from the rehearsal of the much-anticipated song ‘Main Ki Karaan?’. The video starred legendary singer Sonu Nigam who will be singing one of many songs from Laal Singh Chaddha.

Captioning the video, @aamirkhanproductions composed “ Get ready to remember your #FirstLove memories! #MainKiKaraan?
launches on 12th May,10am! #SonuSingsforAamir #MusicFirstWithLaalSinghChaddha”

Check Out:

Aamir Khan, who is currently busy with the promotions of Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to release all his songs on Red Fm. The star believes that with time, people have stopped listening to songs as they have begun watching them in music videos, and here is why the team of Laal Singh Chaddha is keener on releasing audio versions of songs instead of visual versions.

Laal Singh Chaddha is Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. The film is all set to release on 11th August 2022 in theatres worldwide.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan reveals Laal Singh Chaddha, Forrest Gump adaptation, took 14 years to make

More Pages: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari set their…

Katrina Kaif visits her favourite place in…

Korean actress Kang Soo Yeon dies at 55…

GOT7 officially announces self titled album…

Salman Khan’s duplicate arrested for causing…

Prithviraj Trailer launch: Akshay Kumar…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification