Hollywood popstar Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari's wedding date has been locked in. Spears’ fiancé, a fitness expert-turned-actor, announced via his Instagram Stories on Sunday that he and his bride-to-be have set a wedding date.

"Our lives have been a real life fairytale," he wrote over a photo from when the pair first got engaged in September 2021. “happy Mother’s Day to you my soon to be queen.” Asghari then added, “Also The big day has been set!” before noting that the exact date will be kept secret, writing, “But nobody will know until the day after.”

As Page Six magazine notes, Sunday’s announcement comes about six months after a judge terminated Spears’ court-ordered conservatorship, which had controlled the ‘Toxic’ singer’s finances and other aspects of her life for 13 years. Spears also revealed a first look at her wedding veil on Saturday. She took to her Instagram to share an adorable photo of an adorable addition to her family with an exciting revelation underneath her pet. “Introducing Wendy !!! It’s MEOW time boys and girls. And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress !!!” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Spears announced her engagement to Asghari in September 2021, after about five years together, sharing an Instagram video showing her diamond ring along with the caption, “I can’t (expletive) believe it.” In November 2021, Spears also announced that she had chosen longtime friend and iconic designer Donatella Versace to make her wedding dress. “No … this is not my wedding dress bahahah !!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak . Have a good night folks ✨ !!!!” she captioned a photo of her in a pink gown at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)



