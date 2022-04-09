Actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja's New Delhi residence was robbed. According to reports, cash and jewellery are worth a total of Rs. 1.41 crore was stolen. It was Sonam's mother-in-law who rushed to the Tughla Road police station to lodge a complaint about the robbery at their home.

The investigation is currently in progress. Reportedly, the police are questioning 25 employees working at the house apart from the 9 caretakers, drivers, gardeners, and other workers. The case has been kept under wraps as it is a high-profile case. Apart from the Delhi Police, even the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) is involved in evidence collection from the crime scene.

The Delhi residence is occupied by Sonam's father-in-law Harish Ahuja, Mother-in-law Priya Ahuja, and Anand's grandmother Sarla Ahuja. According to the complaint, Sarla Ahuja claimed that she got to know about the theft on February 11 after she found the cash and jewellery missing. She also informed the police that last time she checked on the jewellery was 2 years ago. The complaint was filed on Febrary 23.

The police are currently investigating the matter and looking at all angles. They have also been checking the CCTV footage of the past year to identify suspects in the matter. Earlier, there were reports of Harish Ahuja being duped of Rs. 27 crore. 10 people were arrested in the matter.

Meanwhile, Sonam and Anand are in Mumbai and the couple is expecting their first child.

