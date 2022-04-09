Alia Bhatt who is all set to marry Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, is staying indoors for the time being to avoid the press. A source close to the actress reveals that Alia is not stepping out of her home before the wedding.

Alia Bhatt under house arrest before wedding; to completely stay away from paparazzi until her marriage

“There are photographers everywhere in Juhu (suburban Mumbai). To avoid any wedding-related questions Alia has decided to stay completely away from the paparazzi until her marriage,” a source in the know reveals.

Alia and Ranbir have decided to keep the wedding date a secret, sharing it only with their closest loved ones. Alia’s parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, Alia’s maternal grandparents. Ranbir will have his mother and sister and his best friend Ayan Mukerji attend the private wedding on April 14.

