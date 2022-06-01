comscore

RIP KK: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Preity Zinta, Pritam, Karan Johar, Vishal Dadlani, Armaan Malik and more mourn the untimely death of the musician

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Popular singer KK, real name Krishnakumar Kunnath, passed away on May 31 following a cardiac arrest. He reportedly collapsed after performing on stage in Kolkata in West Bengal and was rushed to a private hospital in the city, where he was pronounced dead. He was 53. KK's untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the nation. He was a versatile artist who had several hits under his discography. Many celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Preity Zinta, Pritam, Vishal Dadlani, Armaan Malik, among others, took to social media to mourn his demise.

Taking to social media, the celebrities offered condolences.

One of the most versatile singers of the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Bengali, among others.

KK is survived by his wife and children.

ALSO READ: Singer KK dies at 53 after performing on stage in Kolkata

