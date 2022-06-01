Popular singer KK, real name Krishnakumar Kunnath, passed away on May 31 following a cardiac arrest. He reportedly collapsed after performing on stage in Kolkata in West Bengal and was rushed to a private hospital in the city, where he was pronounced dead. He was 53. KK's untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the nation. He was a versatile artist who had several hits under his discography. Many celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Preity Zinta, Pritam, Vishal Dadlani, Armaan Malik, among others, took to social media to mourn his demise.

Heartbreaking news on the sudden passing away of such an incredible talent…. RIP KK…???? the entertainment world has lost a true artist today….Om Shanti ???? pic.twitter.com/SiKQutPJVO — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 31, 2022

Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti ???????? — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 31, 2022

The tears won't stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being. #KK is FOREVER!!! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 31, 2022

I am unable to wrap my head around this news. Numb. #KK Why! This is too hard to accept! Heart is shattered in pieces. — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) May 31, 2022

KK was an artist you'd discover in private. His best works were all about personal moments of loss & vulnerability. Sach Keh Raha Hai, Tadap Tadap Ke, Yaaron, Awarapan Banjarapan, Maine Dil Se Kaha. His voice was a candle in a dark room, a ग़म-गुसार. Goodbye and thanks, sir. pic.twitter.com/p28vA8zoDD — वरुण ???????? (@varungrover) May 31, 2022

Rest in Peace #KK your voice brought nothing but love, smiles and joy to anyone who heard you.

???? pic.twitter.com/EMiu90npgD — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) June 1, 2022

Shocked & Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of talented singer KK. ???? We lost a great voice today. My condolences to his family members & admirers. #OmShanti ???? pic.twitter.com/VncID8EouB — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) May 31, 2022

KK... not fair man. Not your time to go. This was the last time we were together to announce a tour together. How can you just go??? In shock. In grief. A ear dear friend, a brother is gone. RIP KK. Love you. pic.twitter.com/lCdwIRf3W6 — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) May 31, 2022

Lost a dear friend. So many shows. So many memories. KK was a senior from college. A contemporary of Kabir Khan

from KMC. And someone so gracious, polite and smiling all the time. I still can’t believe this. — Roshan Abbas (@roshanabbas) May 31, 2022

Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of KK. His voice will live on in our hearts! ???? — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) June 1, 2022

Still processing the grief…the loss of a divine human being…love you my brother…you made this world a better place with your infectious smile, your divine voice and your beautiful spirit. Kya yaar…chodke chala gaya tu…Tu Aashiqui, Tu Roshni….???? #kk — SHEYKHAR (@ShekharRavjiani) June 1, 2022

No words .. it feels so personal .. your songs,your voice .. it became part of our lives and memories ????????????????????#RIPKK pic.twitter.com/Lo6stpT0si — Chitrangda Singh (@IChitrangda) June 1, 2022

My brother KK ???????????? I’m speechless & broken with you leaving us so suddenly…you sang your heart out brother ???????? ..: till the very last day ???? @K_K_Pal #KKSinger #RipKK pic.twitter.com/lCaMj5TvM7 — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) May 31, 2022

Black year for Indian music. Lata didi, bappi da, sidhu paaji and now KK sir. These losses.. all of them feel so personal. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 31, 2022

#RIPKK Can't believe KK is gone.

It's a sad day for all. Always loved his voice & cherished his songs. Thanks for giving me O Humdum Suniyo, everytime I hear it,I will think of you brother. Today we are left with only your voice & memories & heaven has got your melody

Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/tLn0ZgF4Yj — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 31, 2022

So Shocked to hear of KK’s passing????What an amazing talent he was. Thank you KK ???? for all those iconic songs. You will live in our hearts forever ????Life is so fragile & cruel. My sincere & heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & well wishers. #Gonetoosoon #shocked #RIPKK pic.twitter.com/6hJHs1lUrp — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 31, 2022

RIP #KK ???? This is a really sad sad news. Such a potent artist. Loved listening his songs during my grown up years. His very first video ‘Aapki dua hai pyaar hua…’. True Rockstar Voice!! Your fans will miss you immensely sir ???????? pic.twitter.com/QaNxRMuKrx — divyenndu (@divyenndu) June 1, 2022

In utter shock. Just heard about KK . Someone please tell me it's not true — Pritam (@ipritamofficial) May 31, 2022

So sad to hear about KK’s death. He sang the first song of my first film. A great friend since then. Why so early, KK, why? But you have left behind a treasure of a playlist. Very difficult night. ॐ शांति।

Artists like KK never die. pic.twitter.com/MuOdAkEOJv — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 31, 2022

One and only . KK ???? . — Jubin Nautiyal (@JubinNautiyal) May 31, 2022

One of the most versatile singers of the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Bengali, among others.

KK is survived by his wife and children.

