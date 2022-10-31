Post the release of the Vishnuvardhan directorial Shershaah, the lead pair Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made headlines for their chemistry both on-screen and off it too. In fact, with the audience taking an immense liking to the film, filmmakers made a beeline to sign the two on for new ventures. One such venture was the quirky film tentatively titled Adal Badal, which revolved around the concept of soul transfers. In fact, both Sid and Kiara had read the concept note and were pretty kicked to start the project. However, now we hear that the said film has run into trouble.

Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani starrer Adal Badal put on hold; film finds no takers

As per a source close to the developments, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the project has now been put on the back burner. Revealing details, the source informed Bollywood Hungama, “Yes, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were very keen on doing the film. In fact, the quirky premise of Adal Badal intrigued them both, and they even gave the makers a green light to go ahead with the development of a script for the venture. Unfortunately, even before the venture could take off it seems to have been grounded with no takers for the film.” Further talking about why Adal Badal has been put on the back burner for now, the source continues, “No one in the industry is ready to bankroll the venture. It isn’t because of the lead pair, but instead, it is due to the rather unconventional storyline. Despite its quirkiness and novelty, in the current state, the industry is in, nobody wants to take a gamble and risk big monies on an untested formula.”

With no investors ready to take a gamble on producing the venture, it seems like the venture will eventually be dropped. Interestingly though, for fans who have been wanting to see the two together on screen again, the buzz is that Sid and Kiara will soon move onto the Dharma Productions venture that will topline them in the cast. In fact, reports claim that the two are contemplating starting work on this untitled venture rather soon.

As for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, both actors have an impressive lineup ahead. While Sidharth has Yodha and Mission Majnu, Kiara has Govinda Naam Mera, RC15, and the Kartik Aaryan starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.