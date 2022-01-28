comscore

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix bring in intimacy director to supervise the love-making scenes in Heeramandi

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

It seems that after Amazon Prime Video’s eagerly awaited Gehraiyaan a special director to specially supervise love-making scenes may become the order of the day. One now hears that an intimacy director would be very much a part of the crew on-board for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix bring in intimacy director to supervise the love-making scenes in Heera Mandi

A well-placed source confirms, “There are quite a few intimate scenes in Heeramandi. Bhansali and Netflix have decided to bring in a special female director to oversee the love-making scenes.”

The source goes on to reveal that post the Pandemic physical proximity is getting even tougher than before on camera. No two co-stars are willing to touch one another. Given the scenario of social distancing, doing intimate scenes would be even trickier than before. This is where the intimacy director comes in.

