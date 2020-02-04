Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.02.2020 | 9:17 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawaani Jaaneman Malang Love Aaj Kal Thappad Panga Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Censor Board won’t touch Ayushmann Khurrana’s smooch with Jitendra Kumar

BySubhash K. Jha

Ayushmann Khurrana and his onscreen gay partner Jitendra Kumar can exhale now. Their smacking smooch in Indian cinema’s first mainstream  gay film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is not only intact in the trailer, it will also go scot-free in the film itself.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Censor Board won’t touch Ayushmann Khurrana’s smooch with Jitendra Kumar

Says a source close to the CBFC, “No member of the censor board had any objection to the same-sex kiss in the trailer. However, the expletive that Gajraj Rao (playing Jitendra Kumar’a father) utters when he sees his son kissing with his male lover, has been beeped.”

Says a source close to producer Aanand  Rai, “Aanand was very apprehensive about the kiss. He wanted a ‘U’ certificate for the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. And for that he was anxious that the CBFC would ask for the kiss to be removed. But no one objected to the kiss, only to the swear word that Gajraj Rao utters when the kiss happens.”

According to very reliable sources, the CBFC has no plans of removing the kiss from the film when it is presented to the CBFC. “They are looking at it as a love story, not a GAY love story, a sure sign that the censor board in India has evolved,” says the source.

In all likelihood, the film will walk into the theatres with a ‘UA’ certificate which means curious children accompanied by adults can ask why Ayushmann Khurrana is kissing that uncle on his lips. And the parents better have an answer ready.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana to sing a ‘different’ song for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

More Pages: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol makes his digital…

Tamil blockbuster Kaithi starring Karthi to…

Post Jawaani Jaaneman, Jackky Bhagnani and…

Sara Ali Khan says she was hurt when people…

Bhumi Pednekar goes the extra mile for her…

Kunal Kemmu talks about doing a gig with…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification