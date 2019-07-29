“I was offered Avatar; I even gave the title’s suggestion to James Cameron” – Govinda

The weekend gone by put actor Govinda back in the limelight. He appeared on the much loved television show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’, hosted by Rajat Sharma, the popular anchor and editor in chief of India TV. The set of ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ resembles that of a courtroom and the guests are made to sit in a witness box. And just like it happens in courts, a lot of secrets tumble out of the mouths of the guests. In the past, Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan and many other celebrities have attended the show as guests and made some honest confessions, which became talking points.

The episode of Govinda was no exception. The veteran actor is anyway known to be blunt and honest. As a result, he made some shocking revelations about his association with Kader Khan and David Dhawan, why he refused films like Taal, Chandni, Devdas etc. and a lot more. All these confessions are already trending on social media.

But there’s one more claim of Govinda that went a bit unnoticed. It was him insisting that he was offered one of the biggest Hollywood films of all time, Avatar, directed by blockbuster director James Cameron. The actor explained why he opted out of the film. He says, “It was me who had given the title of the movie. I had told (James Cameron) that your film will run successfully in cinemas. I also added that your film will take at least seven years to complete. That infuriated him (laughs)!”

While explaining why he walked out of Avatar, he explained, “I told him that the ‘avatar’ you want in the film is handicapped. Woh ishwar ka ansh hai aur apang hai…maine kaha ki yeh nahi hoga. And you want me to shoot for some 410 days and colour my body during the shoot. So I apologized for declining and left. And as predicted by me, the film released 8 or 9 years later and was a super-hit!”

Avatar released on December 18, 2009 and was a story of a paraplegic Marine who’s sent to a moon named Pandora. The idea is to mine the mineral Unobtanium on this habitable place but this would threaten the existence of Na’vi – a humanoid species indigenous to Pandora. The film made 3D version extremely popular. At the box office, it broke several records and was the first film to gross more than $2 billion. It remained the highest-grossing film worldwide for nearly a decade, before being overtaken by Avengers: Endgame very recently. Work on Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 is underway with the second part expected to release on December 17, 2021.

Are you curious how Govinda would have looked like if he was to play a Na’vi? Take a look at the featured image of this article and let us know your views!