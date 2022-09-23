Readers would be aware that Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor’s cousin Shanaya Kapoor will be making her big debut with Bedhadak, which is produced by Dharma. The film will feature her with newbies Gurfateh Pirzada (who was seen in the Netflix film Guilty) and popular TV star Lakshay. The actress is thrilled to have bagged the film and expressed her gratitude. While she also has deal with comments on nepotism, considering that she hails from a complete Bollywood background, the actress has also maintained that she wouldn’t take this opportunity for granted.

Shanaya Kapoor expresses gratitude for getting Bedhadak; says, “I’m working very hard to prove that I deserve it”

In an interview with Zoom, Shanaya Kapoor opened up about bagging Bedhadak and also added that she is excited and nervous about her debut venture. She said, “I am nervous because it’s important that I do the best job and because it isn't just a first film, it’s the first step towards hopefully a long and varied career. And excited because I’m finally a step closer towards realizing a dream I've had since childhood. It’s a mix of all kinds of emotions. Gurfateh, Lakshya, and I have prepped a lot for it, and it’s a very special film for the whole Bedhadak team. It’s very close to my heart! I’m extremely grateful to have gotten a film like Bedhadak.”

Further, reacting on how people consider that bagging this film was a cakewalk for her considering her family’s connections, she shared, “I'm grateful for the opportunity and I'm working very hard to prove that I deserve it. I want my performance in this film to make people feel that I earned this opportunity- that I didn't waste it or that I didn't take it for granted. I’ve worked very hard and I will continue.”

Coming to Bedhadak, the film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and it is expected to go on floors in early 2023.

