Jacqueline Fernandez’s troubles are growing by the hour. On Sunday evening she was stopped at the Mumbai airport from leaving the country after being named as one of the beneficiaries in alleged con-man Sukesh Chandrasekar’s Rs. 200-crore money laundering case.

It is unlikely that her close friend and mentor Salman Khan would be able to help her out of this deepening crisis.

Informed sources say it is just a matter of time before Jacqueline is arrested.

Typically, all her so-called close friends have disappeared, preferring not to comment.

A co-star of hers told me on condition of anonymity, “She is a very sweet person. But too ambitious for her own good. She always wanted the good life. Only the very best for her, always.”

