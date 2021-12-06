comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.12.2021 | 9:53 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bob Biswas Tadap Antim – The Final Truth 83 Dhamaka Atrangi Re
follow us on

Jacqueline Fernandez likely to be arrested soon; Salman Khan unlikely to help and her close friends disappear

Bollywood News
By - Subhash K. Jha

Jacqueline Fernandez’s troubles are growing by the hour. On Sunday evening she was stopped at the Mumbai airport from leaving the country after being named as one of the beneficiaries in alleged con-man Sukesh Chandrasekar’s Rs. 200-crore money laundering case.

Jacqueline Fernandez likely to be arrested soon; Salman Khan unlikely to help and her close friends disappear

It is unlikely that her close friend and mentor Salman Khan would be able to help her out of this deepening crisis.

Informed sources say it is just a matter of time before Jacqueline is arrested.

Typically, all her so-called close friends have disappeared, preferring not to comment.

A co-star of hers told me on condition of anonymity, “She is a very sweet person. But too ambitious for her own good. She always wanted the good life. Only the very best for her, always.”

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez allowed to leave Mumbai airport after brief detention at the airport

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Jacqueline Fernandez allowed to leave Mumbai…

BREAKING: Jacqueline Fernandez stopped at…

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Katrina…

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Couple…

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: 100…

Salman Khan looking to replace Jacqueline…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification