Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.06.2021 | 12:34 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Toofan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani project to roll from September 2021

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Shahrukh Khan is back on the sets of the film Pathan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, after a hiatus due to the lockdown. The film began shooting last year but due to several restrictions the shooting came to a halt in March end. The actor has an array of films in the pipeline including an upcoming project by Rajkumar Hirani which apparently stars Taapsee Pannu but it hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani project to roll from September 2021

According to a tabloid, the Rajkumar Hirani project will roll from September 2021 onwards and go on till January 2022. It seems like Taapsee Pannu has secured the female lead role. The entertaining comedy, set up against the backdrop of immigration, is written by Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the film Pathan. The actor has signed more than a couple of films and will shoot back-to-back for multiple projects. He also has Atlee’s next and well, a production Darlings with Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Also Read: Nayanthara in talks to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s upcoming film

More Pages: Shah Rukh Khan's next with Rajkumar Hirani Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vidyut Jammwal all set for Hollywood; the…

Akshay Kumar donates Rs. 1 crore to build a…

Dilip Kumar gets discharged from the…

Sachet and Parampara to compose music for…

SHOCKING: Section 375 actress Meera Chopra…

Aditya Roy Kapur to soon head to Turkey to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification