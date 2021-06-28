Actor Shahrukh Khan is back on the sets of the film Pathan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, after a hiatus due to the lockdown. The film began shooting last year but due to several restrictions the shooting came to a halt in March end. The actor has an array of films in the pipeline including an upcoming project by Rajkumar Hirani which apparently stars Taapsee Pannu but it hasn’t been confirmed yet.

According to a tabloid, the Rajkumar Hirani project will roll from September 2021 onwards and go on till January 2022. It seems like Taapsee Pannu has secured the female lead role. The entertaining comedy, set up against the backdrop of immigration, is written by Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the film Pathan. The actor has signed more than a couple of films and will shoot back-to-back for multiple projects. He also has Atlee’s next and well, a production Darlings with Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Also Read: Nayanthara in talks to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s upcoming film

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.