Last Updated 23.11.2019 | 12:45 PM IST

Shabana Azmi’s mother Shaukat Azmi passes away at 93

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Veteran actor Shaukat Azmi, the mother of Shabana Azmi, took her last breath in Mumbai on Friday. Aged 93, she was reportedly suffering from a number of age-related ailments. Her son-in-law Javed Akhtar informed a news agency that the late actor was admitted to Kokikaben Dhirubai Ambani hospital for a few days and was also kept in ICU for medical observation for some time. However, she wanted to be back home and passed a day or two after returning.  Her last rites are going to be performed today evening.

The wife of renowned Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi, Shaukat is best remembered for her magnificent performance in Umrao Jaan and also appeared in films such as Bazaar, Faslah and Naina. Both she and her husband were integral parts of the Indian People’s Theatre Association, as well as the Progressive Writers Association. Apart from performing in a handful of plays, Shaukat also penned her autobiography Kaifi and I which was later adopted as a play titled Kaifi Aur Main.

Shaukat was survived by daughter Shabana Azmi, and son Baba Azmi. We pray her soul rests in peace!

