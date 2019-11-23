Bollywood Hungama

Police complaint filed against Vaani Kapoor for wearing a top with ‘Hare Ram’ written on it

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vaani Kapoor, who was last seen in YRF‘s blockbuster War, has come under fire for wearing a top with ‘Ram’ name written on it. A police complaint has been filed against Vaani Kapoor at Mumbai’s NM Joshi Marg Police Station. The complainant Rama Sawant has alleged that she has hurt religious sentiments and that she was called by the cops to record the statement in the case.

Rama Sawant’s complaint letter read, “The undersigned is an ardent devotee of a Lord Shri Ram’. The undersigned has come across a photograph of Bollywood actress by name Ms. Vaani Kapoor on her Instagram, where under, she is found in vulgar cloth in semi-nude position and over her body and more particularly from her shoulder to breast, she is found to be wearing blouse/brassiere made out a cloth-like Ramnami, in as much as the names of Lord Shri Ram has been described containing ‘Shri Ram’, which denotes to Lord Shri Ram.

The complaint further stated, “In view of the facts set out herein above, and law enunciated by the Honourable Apex Court and so also various high courts of the Country including Hon’ble High Court, Bombay, you are requested to forthwith register an FIR against actress Vaani Kapoor for an offence punishable u/s. 215A of IPC and take further legal action so that she is brought to book/punished in accordance with the law.”

