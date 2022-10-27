K-pop powerhouse SEVENTEEN’s ‘Be The Sun’ world tour became more exciting. It is being reported that HYBE JAPAN will host ‘SEVENTEEN BE THE SUN THE CITY’ in celebration of the group’s first dome tour in Japan, turning Osaka, Tokyo and Nagoya into a ‘concert play park.’

Taking on the theme of the performance powerhouse’s ongoing world tour, the citywide project will light up the three cities with immersive fan experiences built around the band’s crowd-pulling shows. SEVENTEEN will play at Kyocera Dome Osaka on November 19-20, at Tokyo Dome on November 26-27, and complete the Japan leg of the tour at Vantelin Dome Nagoya on December 3-4.

In Osaka, a digital stamp rally across 18 landmarks—including the HEP FIVE Ferris wheel covered in SEVENTEEN graphics—is set for roll out on November 12, and ‘rapi:t’ express trains wrapped in SEVENTEEN graphics will run through the city starting October 27. A highlight in Tokyo will be a SEVENTEEN-themed light display presented in collaboration with Tokyo Skytree, which will be lit up in orange—the theme colour for their ongoing tour—and ‘Rose Quartz & Serenity’—the band’s official colour—every weekend from November 19 to December 4. A light display will also be a part of the excitement in Nagoya brightening up Sakae, alongside a photo exhibition about the tour.

HYBE Corp.’s ‘THE CITY’ project, first launched for BTS’ 4-night residency in Las Vegas for BTS’ Permission To Dance On Stage – Las Vegas in April 2022, is being held across multiple cities for the first time with SEVENTEEN.

SEVENTEEN made their grand return to the concert stage in June this year, with 2 sold-out shows—the largest show in the city with a live audience since the pandemic—in Seoul. After 12 shows in North America and 7 shows in Southeast Asia to be followed by the Japan leg and 2 additional shows in Southeast Asia, the band is slated to present a total of 29 shows in 21 cities for their ‘BE THE SUN’ tour.

