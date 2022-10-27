Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is part of the ongoing Rs. 200 crore money laundering case related to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Recently, Sukesh wrote a letter claiming that Fernandez had no involvement in the alleged scam. Now, her lawyer Prashant Patil has responded to the letter and said that the actress is innocent and will fight for the dignity of his client.

Jacqueline Fernandez’ lawyer says his client is innocent in response to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s handwritten letter

"If it is written by Sukesh Chandrasekhar, then the allegations made by him need to be seriously investigated, independently and fairly by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The contents reveal that the investigation needs to take place on the facts revealed by him. His statement can be recorded under relevant provisions of the law and investigation can be carried out to find out the truth,” lawyer Prashant Patil told ETimes.

“The purpose of any investigation is to find out the truth. If certain facts are revealed by the accused, even that needs to be investigated by the agencies fairly. I repeat, that my client is innocent and she shall fight for her dignity by following the due process of law,” Prashant Patil said.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote a handwritten letter which was released by his lawyer which read, “It’s very, very unfortunate that Jacqueline has been made an accused in the PMLA (money laundering) case… We were in a relationship and if I have given her and her family gifts, what is their fault… She never asked me for anything except loving her and standing by her…”

Last month, Delhi High Court had granted her interim bail in the money laundering case. However, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed the bail plea in Delhi court stating that it was a bid to flee the country.

It was earlier reported that the conman had allegedly offered a motorcycle to Jacqueline Fernandez’ agent Prashant on his birthday but the latter declined the gift. The police earlier revealed that Sukesh had left the motorcycle along with the keys at Prashant’s residence, which was later seized by the police. Previously, the actress was accused of having a connection with Sukesh Chandrashekhar and it was alleged that about Rs. 7.27 Crores of funds were seized from the actress in the name of proceeds of crime. The actress has been previously questioned thrice in the same case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to a report in News18 earlier, a fixed deposit worth Rs. 7.12 Crore was allegedly attached to Jacqueline Fernandez’ name. Infact, the ED estimated that Sukesh gifted gifts “worth Rs. 5.71 Crore to Jacqueline using the extortion money. It is also said that Sukesh gave funds close to $173,000 and around 27,000 Australian dollars to a few close members of Jacqueline’s family.”

In Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s statement recorded earlier under Section 50 of the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act), Sukesh had revealed that he gave as many as 15 pairs of earrings, five Birkin bags, and other luxury goods from brands like Chanel and Gucci to the actress. The conman also claimed that he gifted Jacqueline Cartier bangles and rings and a bracelet by Tiffany & Co. in addition to Rolex watches. He also claimed that he had given Jacqueline jewellery worth Rs. 7 Crore and gifted her a horse named ‘Espuelah’.

In addition, Sukesh Chandrashekhar also extended a loan of $150,000 to Jacqueline Fernandez’ sister, who lives in the US. He allegedly also gave her a BMW X5 car and gifted Jacqueline’s parents a Maserati and her mother in Bahrain a Porsche. He reportedly also extended a loan of $50,000 to her brother in Australia.

In its chargesheet, the Delhi Police has accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar and 13 others of duping the wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy to the tune of Rs. 200 Crore. Officials believe Sukesh Chandrashekhar extorted Rs. 200 Crore from the complainant by claiming that he would facilitate her husband's release from prison.

