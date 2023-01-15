Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee, which is a remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, will be seeing the two stars together for the first time. To add to that, it is produced by Dharma Productions. Considering that the film brings an unconventional trio, there has been immense buzz about it. And now adding to the anticipation, the makers have unveiled a special motion poster of the film.

Readers would be aware that the original film Driving License featured Prithiviraj Sukumaran in the role of a popular superstar whereas Suraj Venjarammoodu essays the character of a Motor Vehicle Inspector. Going by the recent motion poster, Akshay Kumar will be taking up the role of Prithviraj whereas Emraan Hashmi will be seen as the cop. The latest motion poster clearly showcases the massive face off that the two characters will be seen having in the film. Sharing it on his Instagram, producer and head honcho of Dharma Productions, Karan Johar said, “Superstar aur Superfan ki aisi kahaani, aap ne suni naa hogi kahin! Dekhiye #Selfiee in cinemas on Feb 24th.”

The film revolves around a MVI who is a massive fan of the superstar and decides to help him get through a sticky situation, albeit in an illegal manner but with one condition – he wants to meet him in person. However, the meeting turns out to be a bust with the two of them locking horns and the resulting fight impacts their professional as well as personal lives.

Selfiee is directed by Raj Mehta and it also features Nusshratt Bharuccha as well as Diana Penty as the leading ladies. The film is expected to hit the big screens on February 24. If reports are to be believed, the trailer is said to hit the tube on January 19.

