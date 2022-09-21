comscore

This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.

Apple and Selena Gomez on Tuesday announced that the highly anticipated documentary feature film, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on November 4, 2022.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me to premiere on Apple TV+ on November 4; teaser gives emotional glimpse into the life of the popstar

After years of being in the limelight, Selena Gomez has achieved an unimaginable level of stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

As an artist, Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and amassed over 45 billion global streams of her music. This year, she received a Grammy nomination for her first all-Spanish EP and an Emmy nomination for her role in the critically acclaimed series Only Murders in the Building, in which she stars opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Alek Keshishian directed the most successful documentary of its time - the iconic, critically acclaimed film Madonna: Truth or Dare still regarded as one of the most influential films of its genre.

This film marks the second project for Apple with producers Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films following their collaboration on the Emmy Award-nominated documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.

ALSO READ: Apple sets Selena Gomez documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, directed by Alek Keshishian

