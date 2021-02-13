Reshma Shetty is one of the most sought after talent managers in India and now, we have learnt that after managing two of the top names of Hindi film industry, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, the head of Matrix has now got John Abraham on board. “Reshma Shetty and Salman Khan parted ways in 2017, and that’s when she signed up with Akshay Kumar. The buzz now is, the lady has parted ways with Akshay as well last year, and the new talent on board her agency is John Abraham,” a trade source shared.

Reshma is looking after the brand management of John. “After the launch of Dharma – Cornerstone, some of the Matrix clients were said to be leaving Reshma to join hands with the Karan Johar agency. While talks of the likes of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt leaving Matrix continue to operate in the market, one is yet to hear an official communication from either the actors or the talent management agency,” the trade source further shared.

The current confirmed clients of Reshma Shetty involve Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra and Abhishek Bachchan amongst others. We await an official confirmation about John joining hands with Matrix. But well, this is a big move indeed.

